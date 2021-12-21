Juventus, seventh in the Serie A standings with 31 points, will take on Cagliari, which sits 19th in the league table with 10 points, on Tuesday in a Serie A contest.

How to Watch Juventus FC vs Cagliari Today:

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Juventus has won three of its last four matches, most recently defeating Bologna by a 2–0 score on Saturday. Álvaro Morata and Juan Cuadrado each scored goals in the match, with Morata tying Paulo Dybala for the team lead in goals with five on the year.

Outside of Serie A, Juventus won five of its six matches in the Champions League to advance to the knockout stage.

As for Cagliari, the team has just one victory this season and has lost its last two matches, both by 4–0 scores. In the most recent of those defeats against Udinese, Cagliari saw Razvan Marin get hit with a red card.

João Pedro leads the team in goals this season with nine.

Juventus has won the last two meetings of these teams. The last draw between the two came in 2015. Since then, Juventus has nine wins, while Cagliari has one.

