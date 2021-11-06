Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Juventus FC vs. Fiorentina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A pair of mid-pack Serie A teams face on Saturday when Juventus FC and Fiorentina square off.
    Fiorentina (18 points) is currently seventh in the Serie A league table, while the team's opponent on Saturday, Juventus, is ninth with 15 points.

    How to Watch Juventus FC vs Fiorentina Today

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

    Live Stream: You can stream the Juventus FC vs Fiorentina match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Juventus comes into this game with a loss to Verona in its most recent Serie A match, falling 2-1 with Weston McKennie scoring the team's only goal. Paulo Dybala leads the team in goals with 11.

    Juventus finished fourth in Serie A last year and has won Serie A 36 times, most recently in 2019-20. That was the team's ninth Serie A title in a row. The team hasn't finished outside of the top 10 in Serie A since the 2005-06 season when it finished 20th and was relegated for the only time in team history.

    As for Fiorentina, the team is coming off a 3-0 win over Spezia. Dusan Vlahovic leads the team with eight goals, including all three in the victory over Spezia.

    The team is looking for its first top 10 finish in Serie A since the 2017-18 season when it finished eighth.

    The team has won and drew its last two games against Juventus and is searching for its first three-match streak without a loss to Juventus since 2008.

    Juventus is looking to avoid its first three-match Serie A losing streak since 2011.

