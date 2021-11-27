Juventus and Atalanta each come into Saturday's match on two-game winning streaks. They face off on Saturday in this Serie A showdown.

Fourth-place Atalanta (25 points) will face eighth-place Juventus (21 points) on Saturday in a Serie A matchup.

How to Watch Juventus FC vs. Atalanta BC Today:

Match Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Juventus had won nine Serie A titles in a row before finishing fifth last year. Now, the team is mired back in the league table in the early going, though wins in its last two matches have given the side some momentum.

The team is coming off a 2-0 win over Lazio, with Leonardo Bonucci scoring two goals, both off penalty kicks. That tied Bonucci with Paulo Dybala for the team lead in goals at three.

In addition to Serie A, Juventus is currently second in the UEFA Champions League Group H standings and has locked in a place in the 16-team playoff.

Atalanta also comes in with consecutive wins, most recently defeating Spezia 5-2. Duván Zapata, the team leader in goals with eight, scored on a penalty kick, while Mario Pašalić added two goals.

Atalanta has finished third in Serie A for three consecutive seasons.

The club is also competing in the Champions League, where it sits third in Group F behind Manchester United and Villarreal.

Over the last nine meetings of these sides, there have been six draws, with two Juventus wins and two Atalanta wins. Before that, Juventus had won 13 in a row against Atalanta.

