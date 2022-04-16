Skip to main content

How to Watch Juventus vs. Bologna in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Juventus and Paulo Dybala take on Marko Arnautovic and Bologna on Saturday.

Juventus is the No. 4 ranked team in Serie A. With 62 points, it sits five points above Roma and four points behind Napoli. At the No. 4 spot, it qualified for the Champions League based on league positioning.

How to Watch Juventus vs. Bologna today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Stream in Canada: Link

Live stream Juventus vs. Bologna on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Juventus ranks No. 10 in goals scored with 49 goals, No. 7 in assists with 34, No. 6 in shots with 349 shots, and No. 18 in saves.

In its last five games, Juventus is 3-0-2 with wins against Sampdoria, Salernitana, and Cagliari. Its two losses came against Villareal and Inter Milan.

Bologna is sitting comfortably in the middle of the table at No. 12. It is 10-14-7 with a total of 37 points this season.

It hadn't had a win in four games prior to the one it got against Sampdoria on Monday. It had drawn with Milan and Torino and lost to Fiorentina and Atalanta.

Juventus is projected to come away with the win in this matchup with a favored spread of -1 goal. The draw is the second most likely scenario at +375.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Juventus vs. Bologna

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network (Canada)
Time
12:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
