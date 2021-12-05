Skip to main content
    December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Juventus FC vs Genoa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Juventus looks to move up in the league standings when it faces Genoa on Sunday in this Serie A matchup.
    As of now, Juventus—seventh in Serie A with 24 points—isn't in a position to qualify for a spot in European club play next season, but the team will have a good chance of moving up the standings on Sunday when it faces 18th-place Genoa, which has 10 points on the season.

    Match Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

    Juventus finished fifth last year, which ended a streak of nine Serie A championships in a row. The team is moving up the league table with three wins over its last four matches though, including a 2-0 win over Salernitana on Tuesday, with Paulo Dybala and Álvaro Morata each scoring a goal in the win. Dybala now leads the team in goals with four on the season.

    The team is also competing in the UEFA Champions League, where it is tied with Chelsea atop the Group H standings. With one match left, Juventus has locked up a spot in the next round.

    As for Genoa, the team is tied with Cagliari for the fewest wins this season with one, but the team has a draw in three of its past five contests. The team has been shut out in its last two matches though, with the last goals coming on Nov. 5 in a 2-2 draw against Empoli that saw Domenico Criscito and Flavio Junior Bianchi both score.

    Juventus has won five meetings in a row against Genoa, including a pair of wins in 2021 already, with a 3-2 win in the Coppa Italia and a 3-1 win in a Serie A match.

