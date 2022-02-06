How to Watch Juventus vs. Hellas Verona in Canada

A resurgent Juventus welcome Verona to Turin in the hopes of continuing their Serie A rise.

Juventus could hand a debut to new signings Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria when they host Hellas Verona in their return to Serie A commitments on Sunday.

The titans of Turin are back in league action for the first time in almost a fortnight, hoping to extend a run of 11 games unbeaten and potentially move into Italy’s top four.

How to Watch Juventus vs. Verona in Canada Today

After months of deliberation over which of Europe’s colossi would win the race for Vlahovic, the Serb ended up remaining in Italy following his $85 million (£63m) move north.

Central midfielder Zakaria carries a lot of promise after leaving Borussia Monchengladbach, but there’s no doubt frontman Vlahovic accounts for the vast majority of excitement at the club:

Verona concluded their own business to bring in a Bundesliga signing last month, with center back Panagiotis Retsos arriving from Bayer Leverkusen on a free transfer.

Full-back Fabio Depaoli has already featured for his new club after signing on loan from Sampdoria, but Polish playmaker Mateusz Praszelik — on loan from Slask Wroclaw — is still waiting on his debut.

Juve haven’t suffered defeat at home since succumbing 1-0 against Atalanta in November, while Verona travel to the Allianz Stadium seeking their third straight win on the road.

The Venetians have never beaten the Bianconeri on their own patch, however, and are traveling west in the hopes a surprise three-point haul will cement their top-half status.

Igor Tudor’s side have won three of their last four games following a torrid patch of form in December, starting 2022 as they mean to go on, but with tougher opposition on the horizon.

Verona are unbeaten in four against Juve and have won twice at home in that time, hoping to at least score at the Allianz for the fourth visit in succession.

