How to Watch Juventus vs. Inter Milan in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Juventus and Inter Milan battle for third place in the Serie A table on Sunday in a huge match.

Juventus and Inter Milan are both within striking distance of the top spot in Serie A, making Sunday's match is a big one.

How to Watch Juventus vs. Inter Milan in Canada Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream Juventus vs. Inter Milan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Juventus is one point back of Inter Milan for third place with 59 points. Both teams are chasing Napoli, who has 63 points, and AC Milan, who is sitting in the top spot with 66 points.

Inter Milan has a match in hand to make up ground but must get a win on Sunday to really put pressure on the top teams.

Juventus hasn't lost a Serie A game since Nov. 27 but did fall to Inter Milan 2-1 back on Jan. 12 in the Italian Supercoppa.

Juventus has been playing great and will look to avenge that loss with a crucial win on Sunday.

Inter Milan comes into the match after two straight 1-1 draws. It got a point in both matches but failed to capitalize against Fiorentina and Torino.

Sunday, it will look to finally get back in the win column and put more space between them and Juventus.

