Lazio needs to win today's match against Juventus and its last game against Verona to remain in a playoff position

No. 4 Juventus and No. 5 Lazio will meet today in a Serie A matchup. With only two games remaining in the season, both teams will be looking for a win to continue adding points to their overall tally and make some movement in the standings.

How to Watch Juventus vs. Lazio in Canada Today:

Match Date: May 16, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Stream in Canada: Link

Juventus has had decent success in its last five Serie A outings with three wins, one loss and one draw. Most recently, Juventus dropped a 2-1 game to Genoa. While the first half remained scoreless, Juventus came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders and scored just three minutes into the second half with a goal from Paolo Dybala. Unfortunately, the team's stamina seemed to be lacking because Genoa did not score its first goal until the 87' and the game-winner came on a penalty at 90+6".

Lazio has also picked up three wins, one loss and one draw in its last five Serie A games. In its last outing, Lazio beat Sampdoria 2-0. Patric scored at the 41' mark to give Lazio the lead and Luis Alberto scored at the 59' to extend the lead. Solid defense for the remainder of the game allowed the team to walk away with three points.

While Lazio cannot pass Juventus in the standings even if it wins its last two games, a loss could drop the club out of a playoff spot. A loss for Juventus would not do much for the team.

Regional restrictions may apply.