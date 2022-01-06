Skip to main content

How to Watch Juventus vs. Napoli: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One of Italy's most famous rivalries is resurrected as Juventus welcome southern nemesis Napoli to Turin.

Italy’s North-South rivalry will be reignited on Thursday as Juventus host Naples in the hopes they can continue their resurgent return to fine form of late.

The Turin titans take on the best Naples can offer having ended 2021 with a six-match unbeaten run, while third-place Napoli look to get the New Year underway with a spring in their step.

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Fiorentina vs. Udinese on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Luciano Spalletti has a taller task than usual on his hands, too, considering Napoli will be missing 10 first-team regulars for a variety of reasons ahead of their trip to the Allianz Stadium.

Frustratingly, right-back Kevin Malcuit is the only injury absence while left-back Mario Rui is suspended. None of Kalidou Koulibaly, Adam Ounas nor Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa will be available, meanwhile, after they departed for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Attackers Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano are also out of the running after they each tested positive for COVID-19, as did Eljaf Elmas, Fabian Ruiz and goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Despite a sea of rumors linking him with the likes of Barcelona, Juve chief Massimiliano Allegri confirmed on Wednesday that striker Alvaro Morata will be staying with the club this season.

The same can’t be said for Wales playmaker Aaron Ramsey, however, who looks to have played his last minutes for the Bianconeri ahead of a January transfer:

With Koulibaly missing from the Napoli backline, Juventus will be without a pair of defensive stalwarts themselves in Leonardo Bonucci (muscular) and Giorgio Chiellini (COVID-19).

It’s not all doom and gloom, however, considering star forwards Federico Chiesa and Paulo Dybala will be on hand for the first game of 2022, where a win would move Juve within a point of their third-placed foes.

Almost three years have passed since either of these teams defeated the other on their home soil, with Napoli out to snatch victory at the Allianz for the first time since April 2018.

