Skip to main content

How to Watch Juventus vs Salernitana in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 4 ranked Juventus travels to the last ranked Salernitana on Sunday morning.

Juventus is the No. 4 ranked team in Serie A with a 16-8-5 record this season. Currently, they are in position to get a bid to the Champions League after totaling 56 points thus far this season.

It sits eight points ahead of Atalanta and three points behind Internazionale. After the departure of Ronaldo, Álvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala really stepped up, combining for 15 goals and 10 assists this season.

How to Watch Juventus vs Salernitana Today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 9:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live stream the Juventus vs Salernitana game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Salernitana is the last-ranked team in the league at No. 20. It is 3-7-17 this season with a total of 16 points and a negative goal differential of -41. It sits three points behind Genoa to get out of last place and nine points behind Cagliari to get out of relegation territory.

The team is led by forward Federico Bonazzoli who has scored seven goals in 24 shots this season. Outside of him, only seven other players have scored for the team this season.

Juventus is projected to win this match by a favored spread of -2.0 goals and a money line of -500. Salernitana's money line is +1400 and the draw is +550. The total projected Over/Under line is 2.5 total goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Juventus vs Salernitana

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network (Canada)
Time
9:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

juventus
Serie A

How to Watch Juventus vs Salernitana in Canada

By Matthew Beighlejust now
imago1010605977h
Serie A

How to Watch Empoli FC vs. Hellas Verona in Canada

By Matthew Beighlejust now
Soccer

AS Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1010601378h
Ligue 1

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain in Canada

By Tom Sunderland2 hours ago
imago1010626422h
Serie A

How to Watch Venezia vs. Sampdoria in Canada

By Matthew Beighle2 hours ago
USATSI_14943253
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Steyn City Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Soccer

CF Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 hours ago
Cruz Azul
Liga MX

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul

By Rafael Urbina11 hours ago
USATSI_17919651
NHL

How to Watch Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks

By Matthew Beighle11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy