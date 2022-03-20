How to Watch Juventus vs Salernitana in Canada

The No. 4 ranked Juventus travels to the last ranked Salernitana on Sunday morning.

Juventus is the No. 4 ranked team in Serie A with a 16-8-5 record this season. Currently, they are in position to get a bid to the Champions League after totaling 56 points thus far this season.

It sits eight points ahead of Atalanta and three points behind Internazionale. After the departure of Ronaldo, Álvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala really stepped up, combining for 15 goals and 10 assists this season.

How to Watch Juventus vs Salernitana Today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 9:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live stream the Juventus vs Salernitana game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Salernitana is the last-ranked team in the league at No. 20. It is 3-7-17 this season with a total of 16 points and a negative goal differential of -41. It sits three points behind Genoa to get out of last place and nine points behind Cagliari to get out of relegation territory.

The team is led by forward Federico Bonazzoli who has scored seven goals in 24 shots this season. Outside of him, only seven other players have scored for the team this season.

Juventus is projected to win this match by a favored spread of -2.0 goals and a money line of -500. Salernitana's money line is +1400 and the draw is +550. The total projected Over/Under line is 2.5 total goals.

