How to Watch Juventus vs. Sassuolo

Former kingpins Juventus look to resume their Serie A revival at home to Sassuolo in midweek.

The road to redemption continues for Juventus when they host Sassuolo on Wednesday hoping to extend a nine-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side have recovered from a disastrous start to sit 13 points off the summit, while a win in Turin would take Sassuolo within a point of the 36-time league champions.

Alessio Dionisi will take on Juve for the first time as a manager, and slowing the Bianconeri on their current roll will prove tough for a team without an away win since the opening week.

Sassuolo sent a statement after winning at Verona in August, but their only wins since have come against teams currently in the bottom four, having beaten Venezia 3-1 this past Saturday:

The Neroverdi haven’t got the better of Juventus since October 2015, but the club is still in search of its first victory over the Turing titans on their own soil.

Allegri’s second stint in charge of Juve started off in anything but fairytale fashion, but the old ways feel closer once again after a return to more resilient form in recent weeks.

Paulo Dybala converted an 89th-minute penalty to secure a 1-1 draw away to defending champions Inter Milan on Sunday, the latest sign yet they could be ready to come back into the title picture:

Allegri has paid his respects to Dionisi in the build-up to Wednesday’s clash after he led Empoli to the Serie B crown last term, telling reporters Dybala and Federico Chiesa will start in attack.

The Juve chief also confirmed Moise Kean and Federico Bernardeschi are unavailable for the visit of Sassuolo, who will be missing a key man of their own in Filip Djuricic.

Trickster Jeremie Boga is in line for a return to the lineup following illness and could take Djuricic’s spot, although Hamed Traore is another candidate if the former Chelsea man hasn’t recovered in time.

