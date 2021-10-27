    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Juventus vs. Sassuolo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Former kingpins Juventus look to resume their Serie A revival at home to Sassuolo in midweek.
    Author:

    The road to redemption continues for Juventus when they host Sassuolo on Wednesday hoping to extend a nine-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.

    Massimiliano Allegri’s side have recovered from a disastrous start to sit 13 points off the summit, while a win in Turin would take Sassuolo within a point of the 36-time league champions.

    How to Watch Juventus vs. Sassuolo Today

    Game Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    Game Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

    TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Alessio Dionisi will take on Juve for the first time as a manager, and slowing the Bianconeri on their current roll will prove tough for a team without an away win since the opening week.

    Sassuolo sent a statement after winning at Verona in August, but their only wins since have come against teams currently in the bottom four, having beaten Venezia 3-1 this past Saturday:

    The Neroverdi haven’t got the better of Juventus since October 2015, but the club is still in search of its first victory over the Turing titans on their own soil.

    Allegri’s second stint in charge of Juve started off in anything but fairytale fashion, but the old ways feel closer once again after a return to more resilient form in recent weeks.

    Paulo Dybala converted an 89th-minute penalty to secure a 1-1 draw away to defending champions Inter Milan on Sunday, the latest sign yet they could be ready to come back into the title picture:

    Allegri has paid his respects to Dionisi in the build-up to Wednesday’s clash after he led Empoli to the Serie B crown last term, telling reporters Dybala and Federico Chiesa will start in attack.

    The Juve chief also confirmed Moise Kean and Federico Bernardeschi are unavailable for the visit of Sassuolo, who will be missing a key man of their own in Filip Djuricic.

    Trickster Jeremie Boga is in line for a return to the lineup following illness and could take Djuricic’s spot, although Hamed Traore is another candidate if the former Chelsea man hasn’t recovered in time.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Juventus vs. Sassuolo

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)
    Time
    12:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Maryland Soccer
    Serie A

    How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Atalanta BC Today

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Serie A

    How to Watch Udinese vs. Hellas Verona Today

    2 minutes ago
    Juventus
    Serie A

    How to Watch Juventus vs. Sassuolo

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16693428
    Ladies Euro Tour Golf

    How to Watch Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, First Round

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16632118
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Pacific FC vs. FC Edmonton Today

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17012889
    MLS

    How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Los Angeles FC

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17028965
    NHL

    How to Watch Canadiens at Kraken

    14 hours ago
    Oct 21, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/26/2021

    14 hours ago
    Oct 23, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) passes the ball in front of Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/26/2021

    14 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy