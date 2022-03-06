How to Watch Juventus vs. Spezia

Red-hot Juventus host Spezia in this Matchday 28 battle in Serie A on Sunday at Juventus Stadium.

Juventus, who is fourth in the Serie A standings on 50 points, is enjoying a great run of form having gone 13 matches in a row without a loss in Serie A (8W-5D). They host Spezia, who is currently on a three-match losing streak in league play but has never lost four in a row in its Serie A history.

Massimiliano Allegri's men are eight points away from Inter Milan's top spot in the Serie A standings but still dream of the improbable, showing great consistency throughout their 13-match unbeaten run, which was very much lacking in their start to the season. From September on, Juve has collected 48 points from 23 matches, more than any other club in that span (Inter have 45 in 22 matches).

Juventus added Leonardo Bonnucci to the team's long injury list, but hope to have Paulo Dybala, Daniele Rugani and Federico Chiesa back in time for the match against Spezia.

Juve has won all three of its previous matches against Spezia in Serie A, scoring at least three goals in each of them. Their most recent duel was in the reverse fixture in Serie A this season back in September, where Juventus secured a 3-2 away victory.

