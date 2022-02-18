It hasn't been the season Juventus fans are accustomed to, though the club still remains among the top four in Serie A, so the sky isn't falling, either.

How to Watch Juventus vs. Torino in Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Through 25 matches, Juventus boasts 46 points thanks to a 13-5-7 record and is unbeaten in its last five matches. Granted, two of those results were draws, but even so, it's been a solid run of form for Juventus. Most recently, Juventus drew with Atalanta 1-1 on Feb. 13 thanks to a late equalizer from Danilo, who found the back of the net in the 92nd minute of action.

Torino, meanwhile, sits in the mid-table of Serie A, ranking 10th with 32 points in 24 matches behind a 9-10-5 record and plus-six goal differential. Torino is coming off of back-to-back defeats, however, most recently falling 2-1 to lowly Venezia on Feb. 12 despite a fifth-minute goal by Josip Brekalo.

This will be the second meeting between these two clubs in this campaign, with Juventus coming out victorious on Oct. 2 thanks to an 86th-minute goal from Manuel Locatelli.

Regional restrictions may apply.