Skip to main content

How to Watch Juventus vs. Torino in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mighty Juventus takes on Torino on Friday in this important Serie A matchup.

It hasn't been the season Juventus fans are accustomed to, though the club still remains among the top four in Serie A, so the sky isn't falling, either.

How to Watch Juventus vs. Torino in Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live stream the Juventus vs. Torino game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Through 25 matches, Juventus boasts 46 points thanks to a 13-5-7 record and is unbeaten in its last five matches. Granted, two of those results were draws, but even so, it's been a solid run of form for Juventus. Most recently, Juventus drew with Atalanta 1-1 on Feb. 13 thanks to a late equalizer from Danilo, who found the back of the net in the 92nd minute of action.

Torino, meanwhile, sits in the mid-table of Serie A, ranking 10th with 32 points in 24 matches behind a 9-10-5 record and plus-six goal differential. Torino is coming off of back-to-back defeats, however, most recently falling 2-1 to lowly Venezia on Feb. 12 despite a fifth-minute goal by Josip Brekalo.

This will be the second meeting between these two clubs in this campaign, with Juventus coming out victorious on Oct. 2 thanks to an 86th-minute goal from Manuel Locatelli.

To catch the rematch in Canada, tune to fubo Sports Network at 2:35 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Juventus vs. Torino

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network (Canada)
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1009929446h
Serie A

How to Watch Juventus vs. Torino in Canada

By Frank Urbina
2 minutes ago
soccer fans
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch ES Sétif vs. Raja Casablanca

By Steve Benko
37 minutes ago
genk soccer stadium
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch AmaZulu F.C. vs. Horoya AC

By Steve Benko
37 minutes ago
Florida State Oklahoma Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Texas vs Florida State in College Softball

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Tennessee Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Washington vs Tennessee in College Softball

By Adam Childs
2 hours ago
Ernie Els
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Chubb Classic, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas
2 hours ago
college soccer
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Al Hilal Omdurman vs. Al Ahly

By Steve Benko
3 hours ago
USATSI_16237363
College Softball

How to Watch Michigan vs. Oklahoma State in College Softball

By Adam Childs
4 hours ago
USATSI_17697141
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Men's Hockey Semifinals: Sweden vs. ROC

By Adam Childs
6 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy