How to Watch Juventus vs. Udinese in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus welcome Udinese to Turin in the hopes of continuing its best run of form since his return to the club.

Fresh from its defeat to Inter Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana, Juventus resume the Serie A campaign at home to relegation candidates Udinese on Saturday.

Despite Wednesday’s extra-time loss to the Nerazzurri, the Old Lady will welcome a return to domestic matters in the hopes of extending their seven-match unbeaten run in the league.

How to Watch Juventus vs. Udinese Today

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Juventus vs. Udinese on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It may be early days for the Bianconeri to start talking about Scudetti once more, but a top-four finish again looks doable for Juve after a disastrous start to the 2021-22 season.

In fact, leaders Inter (24) are the only team in Italy’s top flight to have taken more points than Juventus (20) from their past six league games, moving within three points of fourth place.

Massimiliano Allegri’s men might have returned from Milan with silverware in toe, too, were it not for Alexis Sanchez’s 120th-minute decider at the San Siro in midweek:

That display gave an encouraging account of Juve’s current ability up against Italy’s incumbent leaders, and needless to say 14th-place Udinese should present a simpler task.

While there may be four places between caretaker coach Gabriele Cioffi’s side and the bottom three at present, that distance could quickly disintegrate given there’s also just four points of separation as well.

Le Zebrette picked up only their second away win of the season when they beat Cagliari 4-0 on their own turf just before Christmas, but Juve have lost only twice at home since the start of September.

Udinese’s preparations have been further complicated by a recent Covid-19 outbreak among the squad, which was evident when they fell 6-2 at home to Atalanta in their last outing.

Cioffi is hopeful a raft of his players will be available following a week in quarantine, although it’s suspected Jean-Victor Makengo, Marvin Zeegelaar and Ilija Nestorovski could still miss out.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Juventus vs. Udinese

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)
Time
2:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

juventus
Serie A

