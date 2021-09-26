Roma opens its doors to Lazio for the first Derby della Capitale of the Serie A season.

Lazio started the Serie A season strong under new manager Maurizio Sarri, but the club has struggled in recent weeks and will look to regain its form against AS Roma in the first Derby della Capitale of the season.

New Roma manager José Mourinho suffered his first defeat last weekend, a 3-2 loss at Verona, but the team bounced back with a 1-0 win Thursday against Udinese.

How to Watch: Lazio vs. Roma

Match Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Neither team has lost yet at their shared Stadio Olimpico.

Lazio got its campaign underway with convincing wins over Empoli and Spezia but has since gone without a win in four games across all competitions.

Despite boasting one of the most productive attacks in the league with 12 goals in five Serie A outings, Lazio looked languid in a 1-1 draw Thursday against Torino.

Roma has four wins in as many games at Stadio Olimpico. Striker Tammy Abraham netted the winner against Udinese with his only on-target attempt.

The goal tied him with teammates Lorenzo Pellegrini and Jordan Veretout at three goals for the season. Roma will be without Pellegrini Sunday following a late red card Thursday.

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has double that tally and leads Serie A with six goals so far, the most recent of which came in the form of a last-second equalizer in Turin.

Sarri has only beaten Roma four times in 11 meetings as a manager, though the four wins came in his last five meetings. Mourinho has recorded just one loss to Lazio in seven meetings.