September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Lazio vs. Roma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Roma opens its doors to Lazio for the first Derby della Capitale of the Serie A season.
Author:

Lazio started the Serie A season strong under new manager Maurizio Sarri, but the club has struggled in recent weeks and will look to regain its form against AS Roma in the first Derby della Capitale of the season.

New Roma manager José Mourinho suffered his first defeat last weekend, a 3-2 loss at Verona, but the team bounced back with a 1-0 win Thursday against Udinese.

How to Watch: Lazio vs. Roma

Match Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Neither team has lost yet at their shared Stadio Olimpico.

Lazio got its campaign underway with convincing wins over Empoli and Spezia but has since gone without a win in four games across all competitions.

Despite boasting one of the most productive attacks in the league with 12 goals in five Serie A outings, Lazio looked languid in a 1-1 draw Thursday against Torino.

Roma has four wins in as many games at Stadio Olimpico. Striker Tammy Abraham netted the winner against Udinese with his only on-target attempt.

The goal tied him with teammates Lorenzo Pellegrini and Jordan Veretout at three goals for the season. Roma will be without Pellegrini Sunday following a late red card Thursday.

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has double that tally and leads Serie A with six goals so far, the most recent of which came in the form of a last-second equalizer in Turin.

Sarri has only beaten Roma four times in 11 meetings as a manager, though the four wins came in his last five meetings. Mourinho has recorded just one loss to Lazio in seven meetings.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Lazio vs. AS Roma

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
12
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16525462
Golf

How to Watch the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round

58 minutes ago
USATSI_16824016
Golf

How to Watch the 2020 Ryder Cup, Day Three

58 minutes ago
USATSI_16743230
Tennis

How to Watch the Laver Cup, Final Day

58 minutes ago
HS Football Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Bulldogs vs. Tigers

58 minutes ago
Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Arkansas at Tennessee in NCAA Women's Volleyball

58 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Serie A

How to Watch Lazio vs. Roma

58 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/27/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) rushes past Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) during the second half at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. Nas Titans Seahawks 026
NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy