Skip to main content

How to Watch Lazio vs. Atalanta: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of Italy's most impressive attacking teams go toe-to-toe as Lazio welcome Atalanta to the Stadio Olimpico.

A realistic run at the Scudetto is still within Atalanta’s grasp for the time being, but a win at Lazio on Saturday would go a long way to preserving their hopes for a shot at the title.

Maurizio Sarri’s men have still surrendered just the sole loss at home in Serie A this season, but it’s been five years since they last got the better of La Dea in Rome.

How to Watch Lazio vs. Atalanta Today

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

TV: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Lazio vs. Atalanta on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Eagles went unbeaten against Atalanta across their two league encounters in 2021, but it’s worth noting Gian Piero Gasperini & Co. waltzed away as 4-1 victors last time they visited Lazio.

Goals are to be expected given the recent history between these two sides, who have produced an average of 4.8 goals per game over the course of their last six meetings.

Both outfits have netted in each of those matchups irrespective of who holds home advantage, though Atalanta hold the slimmest of edges having outscored the Romans 16-13 in that span.

Gasperini’s most recent trick was collecting a point against Serie A leaders Inter Milan last Sunday,

Having drawn 2-2 at the San Siro back in September, that makes them the only Italian team to have taken multiple results off the Nerazzurri this season.

That being said, Lazio happen to be the only Serie A outfit to have defeated the league leaders this term, teeing up an enticing clash between two teams wishing to climb to that rank.

Atalanta need a win in Week 22 if they’re to remain within touching distance of Napoli in third, with four points separating the two teams as it stands.

Eighth-placed Lazio, meanwhile, are in decidedly more desperate circumstances and could temporarily shift as high as sixth if they can secure all three points.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Lazio vs. Atalanta

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

lazio
Serie A

How to Watch Lazio vs. Atalanta

1 minute ago
colorado state
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado State vs Air Force

6 minutes ago
colorado state
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado State at Air Force in Men's College Basketball

36 minutes ago
USATSI_15575025
College Basketball

How to Watch Tulane at UCF

36 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tulane Green Wave guard Jalen Cook (3) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tulane vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

36 minutes ago
Nov 23, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (left) drives the ball past Bucknell Bison guard Xander Rice (21) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Bucknell vs. Holy Cross: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

36 minutes ago
Dec 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Brown Bears forward Tamenang Choh (25) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Brown vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

36 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) drives to the net ahead of UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado State vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

36 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) reacts after a play during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

36 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy