Two of Italy's most impressive attacking teams go toe-to-toe as Lazio welcome Atalanta to the Stadio Olimpico.

A realistic run at the Scudetto is still within Atalanta’s grasp for the time being, but a win at Lazio on Saturday would go a long way to preserving their hopes for a shot at the title.

Maurizio Sarri’s men have still surrendered just the sole loss at home in Serie A this season, but it’s been five years since they last got the better of La Dea in Rome.

How to Watch Lazio vs. Atalanta Today

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

TV: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)

The Eagles went unbeaten against Atalanta across their two league encounters in 2021, but it’s worth noting Gian Piero Gasperini & Co. waltzed away as 4-1 victors last time they visited Lazio.

Goals are to be expected given the recent history between these two sides, who have produced an average of 4.8 goals per game over the course of their last six meetings.

Both outfits have netted in each of those matchups irrespective of who holds home advantage, though Atalanta hold the slimmest of edges having outscored the Romans 16-13 in that span.

Gasperini’s most recent trick was collecting a point against Serie A leaders Inter Milan last Sunday,

Having drawn 2-2 at the San Siro back in September, that makes them the only Italian team to have taken multiple results off the Nerazzurri this season.

That being said, Lazio happen to be the only Serie A outfit to have defeated the league leaders this term, teeing up an enticing clash between two teams wishing to climb to that rank.

Atalanta need a win in Week 22 if they’re to remain within touching distance of Napoli in third, with four points separating the two teams as it stands.

Eighth-placed Lazio, meanwhile, are in decidedly more desperate circumstances and could temporarily shift as high as sixth if they can secure all three points.