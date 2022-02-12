Skip to main content

How to Watch Lazio vs. Bologna in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lazio takes on Bologna on Saturday in this intriguing Serie A matchup between two clubs needing wins.

Lazio enters today's matchup with Bologna sitting sixth on the Serie A table with a respectable 39 points through 24 matches and 11 wins, seven losses and six draws on the campaign.

It is within striking distance of a position in international European competition — both Europa or Champions League — and a win today against Bologna would greatly bolster its chances.

Most recently, Lazio defeated Fiorentina 3-0 in Serie A competition, with goals scored by Sergej Milinkovic-Sacvic and Ciro Immobile and the third being provided by a Cristiano Biraghi own goal. Afterward, it was defeated handily by AC Milan 4-0, though that was in Coppa Italia competition.

Bologna, on the other hand, sits in the mid-table of the league, placing 13th with 28 points in 23 matches and not posting a win in its last four matches, though it did earn one draw in that stretch.

However, in their most recent matchup against one another, it was Bologna who came out on top, easily, too, winning 3-0 on Oct. 3.

That will surely be fresh on the minds of Lazio heading into today's rematch.

Will it be able to exact revenge? Or will Bologna come out on top once more?

Tune to fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada) at 9:00 a.m. ET to find out. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
