Sixth-place Lazio (39 points) will take on 13th-place Bologna (28 points) on Saturday in a Serie A contest.

How to Watch Lazio vs. Bologna Today

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Lazio won its last Serie A match, defeating Fiorentina 3-0. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile each scored a goal in the match, while Lazio's other score came via an own goal.

The team's most recent match overall was Wednesday's Coppa Italia meeting with AC Milan, which Lazio lost 4-0.

Bologna is coming off of a 0-0 draw against Empoli. It lost three in a row before that, with the team's last win coming back on Dec. 22, when it defeated Sassuolo 3-0. Since that match, Bologna has scored just two goals.

These two sides last met in October, with Bologna pouring on the goals in an unlikely 3-0 win. Musa Barrow and Arthur Theate each scored within the first 20 minutes, with Aaron Hickey adding to the total in the second half. Bologna has now won two Serie A matches in a row against Lazio after not recording a win in the 15 previous meetings.

