Fiorentina will put Lazio's heroic home record to the test when the team visits the Stadio Olimpico hoping to move clear of Maurizio Sarri's side.

Lazio will look to put an abysmal run of away form to one side on Wednesday when it welcomes Fiorentina to Rome, each with the target of breaking into Serie A’s top four.

Maurizio Sarri’s side hasn't collected a road win since Week 1 but has yet to be beaten at the Stadio Olimpico, where La Viola has failed to produce three points in more than five years.

How to Watch Lazio vs. Fiorentina Today

Game Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

TV: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Finding consistency has been Vincenzo Italiano’s main concern since the former Spezia chief took over in Florence over the summer, sealing back-to-back wins only once since his arrival.

The team would be the first to beat the Eagles in their own nest if it can emerge victorious in midweek, seeking to back up a 3-0 home win over Cagliari on Sunday:

Argentina forward Nicolás González was also on the score sheet in that game but has since been ruled out after contracting COVID-19, joining Erick Pulgar and Bartlomiej Dragowski on the sidelines.

Lazio finds itself in dire need of a response, meanwhile, after ex-Fiorentina frontman Giovanni Simeone put four past the team in Week 9:

That performance was in dire contrast to the one that saw Lazio draw 0-0 against Europa League foes Marseille three days prior, summarizing the contrast between home-and-away form this term.

No team has scored more than Lazio’s 14 goals in just four home games thus far, compared to the five the team has managed in five fixtures outside the Stadio Olimpico (along with 11 goals conceded).

Sarri’s side sits eighth and only a point below Fiorentina ahead of their midweek matchup, with European qualification spots looking more competitive than ever.

Fiorentina came out as a 2-0 victor when these teams last met in May, but a drought of more than six years without besting the Eagles at the Olimpico leaves Italiano playing catch-up as he looks to break tradition.

