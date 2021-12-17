Week 18 of the Serie A season opens with a showdown between Lazio and Genoa in Rome.

More than five weeks have passed since Lazio last won at the Stadio Olimpico, but Maurizio Sarri will be banking on change when 18th-place Genoa visits Roma on Friday.

Genoa has lost four and drawn once in five league games since Andriy Shevchenko took over as manager last month, with the AC Milan legend still seeking his first Serie A win at the helm.

How to Watch Lazio vs. Genoa Today

Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Game Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Eagles are in poor shape themselves, however, and have won only once in their last five outings across all competitions, leaving them ninth in Serie A and at risk of falling into the bottom half.

While Sarri’s side has still lost just the one home game across all competitions this season, it also appears to have lost its winning ways after falling short in its last three Olimpico outings.

The club’s most recent league fixture in Rome ended in a 4-4 draw against Udinese, where it accounted for one of three red cards distributed on the night:

‘Project Shevchenko’ hasn’t worked out as desired for Genoa, and results under the Ukrainian have in fact gotten worse compared to predecessor Davide Ballardini.

The Ligurians drew six of their last eight games under Ballardini’s tutelage; although it is worth noting that three of Shevchenko’s five league games in charge have come against AC Milan, Juventus and AS Roma.

That being said, Genoa did beat Salernitana 1-0 in the Coppa Italia last 32 on Tuesday to collect its first win since Sep. 12, with Caleb Ekuban the difference-maker on the night.

More goals are to be expected in the capital on Saturday, too, given Lazio emerged as narrow 4-3 victors the last time it faced Genoa in May of this year. That was the third meeting in a row between these teams in which both teams have scored, with Lazio unbeaten in its last four against The Griffin.

Mattia Destro’s consolation strike in a 3-1 home defeat to Sampdoria last time out at least gave Genoa its first goal of the Shevchenko era, but the team will be hard-pressed to add to that tally in Rome.