How to Watch Lazio vs. Juventus FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Last season, Juventus failed to win Serie A for the first time since the 2010-11 season, finishing fourth. This season, the team is in eighth place through 12 matches. On Saturday, the club faces fifth-place Lazio in what should be a competitive Serie A battle.
How to Watch Lazio vs. Juventus FC Today:
Match Date: Nov. 20, 2021
Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET
TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)
Lazio is coming off a 3–0 win over Salernitana that saw Ciro Immobile, Pedro and Luis Alberto each score goals. Immobile currently leads all of Serie A in goals with 10.
Lazio is also competing in the Europa League, where it is currently second in Group E behind Galatasaray.
As for Juventus, the team is coming off of a 1–0 win over Fiorentina, with Juan Cuadrado scoring in stoppage time to get the victory.
Paulo Dybala leads the team in goals with three. Just two Serie A teams have a leading scorer with fewer goals.
Juventus has now gone six Serie A matches in a row without scoring more than one goal, the longest streak since 2008 for the 36-time Serie A champions.
Juventus won its most recent match against Lazio last season, with a 3–1 victory. In the last 33 meetings of these sides, Juventus has just one loss.
