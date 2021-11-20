Juventus looks to get a big win over Lazio to get itself back in contention in Serie A in this Saturday matchup.

Last season, Juventus failed to win Serie A for the first time since the 2010-11 season, finishing fourth. This season, the team is in eighth place through 12 matches. On Saturday, the club faces fifth-place Lazio in what should be a competitive Serie A battle.

How to Watch Lazio vs. Juventus FC Today:

Match Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Live Stream Lazio vs. Juventus FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lazio is coming off a 3–0 win over Salernitana that saw Ciro Immobile, Pedro and Luis Alberto each score goals. Immobile currently leads all of Serie A in goals with 10.

Lazio is also competing in the Europa League, where it is currently second in Group E behind Galatasaray.

As for Juventus, the team is coming off of a 1–0 win over Fiorentina, with Juan Cuadrado scoring in stoppage time to get the victory.

Paulo Dybala leads the team in goals with three. Just two Serie A teams have a leading scorer with fewer goals.

Juventus has now gone six Serie A matches in a row without scoring more than one goal, the longest streak since 2008 for the 36-time Serie A champions.

Juventus won its most recent match against Lazio last season, with a 3–1 victory. In the last 33 meetings of these sides, Juventus has just one loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.