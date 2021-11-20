Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Lazio vs. Juventus FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Juventus looks to get a big win over Lazio to get itself back in contention in Serie A in this Saturday matchup.
    Author:

    Last season, Juventus failed to win Serie A for the first time since the 2010-11 season, finishing fourth. This season, the team is in eighth place through 12 matches. On Saturday, the club faces fifth-place Lazio in what should be a competitive Serie A battle.

    How to Watch Lazio vs. Juventus FC Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

    Live Stream Lazio vs. Juventus FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Lazio is coming off a 3–0 win over Salernitana that saw Ciro Immobile, Pedro and Luis Alberto each score goals. Immobile currently leads all of Serie A in goals with 10.

    Lazio is also competing in the Europa League, where it is currently second in Group E behind Galatasaray.

    As for Juventus, the team is coming off of a 1–0 win over Fiorentina, with Juan Cuadrado scoring in stoppage time to get the victory. 

    Paulo Dybala leads the team in goals with three. Just two Serie A teams have a leading scorer with fewer goals.

    Juventus has now gone six Serie A matches in a row without scoring more than one goal, the longest streak since 2008 for the 36-time Serie A champions.

    Juventus won its most recent match against Lazio last season, with a 3–1 victory. In the last 33 meetings of these sides, Juventus has just one loss.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Lazio vs Juventus FC

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)
    Time
    11:50
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Juventus
    Serie A

