Can Salernitana win for the third time in the last six matches? It takes on Lazio on Sunday next.

In a Serie A battle, sixth-place Lazio (18 points) will face 19th-place Salernitana (seven points) on Sunday.

How to Watch Lazio vs Salernitana Today:

Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live Stream Lazio vs Salernitana on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lazio's last Serie A match saw the team draw Atalanta 2-2, with Pedro and Ciro Immobile each scoring a goal for Lazio, which led late before a stoppage-time goal from Atalanta's Marten de Roon to tie things up.

In addition to playing in Serie A, Lazio is currently taking part in the UEFA Europa League, where it sits second to Galatasaray in the Group E standings.

Salernitana has struggled this season, but both of the team's wins have come in the last five meetings. Is the club currently in an upswing?

The most recent win came against Venezia, with Federico Bonazzoli and Andrea Schiavone each scoring in the 2-1 victory.

Salernitana is in danger of relegation based on the team's current record. This is the team's first season in Serie A in 23 years following a runner-up finish in Serie B last season.

The last time these teams faced in Serie A play was in 1999 when Lazio won 6-1.

Lazio has yet to lose a home game in 2021.

Regional restrictions may apply.