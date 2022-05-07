How to Watch Lazio vs Sampdoria in Canada

Lazio and Sampdoria face off on the 36th matchday of the Serie A campaign on Saturday at Stadio Olimpico.

With 59 points after 35 matches, Lazio is currently sitting in the final European competition spot in the Serie A standings in sixth place. The position gives Lazio access to the Europa Conference League qualifiers next season, UEFA's newest major European tournament for the teams that don't make it to the Champions League or the Europa League at the end of the season.

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Lazio is coming off of a thrilling 4-3 away win over Spezia last Saturday where Ciro Immobile, Ivan Provedel (own goal), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Francesco Acerbi all got on the scoresheet to secure all three points for the club. Acerbi's goal came in the 90th minute of the match following an assist from Luiz Alberto.

Immobile's strike took him to a league-leading 27 goals in Serie A action this season, with the Italian forward becoming just the 10th player in the league's history to score 150 goals for a single club.

Lazio now hosts Sampdoria in a must-win for the home side in order to confirm its place in the European competition spots in the table with just three matches left in the Serie A season.

