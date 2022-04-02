Skip to main content

How to Watch Lazio vs. Sassuolo in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 7 ranked Lazio takes the pitch with No. 9 Sassuolo on Saturday morning.

Lazio is on the brink of something special. Currently, it sits as the No. 7 team in Serie A which is one spot removed from qualifying for the Conference League based on positioning.

It is also just two spots away from qualifying for the Champions League.

How to Watch Lazio vs. Sassuolo today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live stream Lazio vs. Sassuolo on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

As 14-7-9 this season, Lazio has fallen in some games that they shouldn't have and dug out some games they should have lost. However, down the stretch is going to be the most important part.

It sits just two points behind Roma and Atalanta for the Europa Cup and Conference League qualifiers.

Sassuolo isn't far behind Lazio. It is 11-10-9 through 30 games this season with 43 total points. That is just six points separating these two clubs in the standings.

Despite ranking No. 9 in Serie A, Sassuolo ranks No. 4 in goals scored, No. 6 in assists No. 5 in shots, and No. 9 in saves throughout the whole league.

Domenico Berardi is going to have to get on the score sheet if Sassuolo is going to upset Lazio. He has 14 goals and 11 assists in 39 shots on goal this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Lazio vs. Sassuolo

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network (Canada)
Time
11:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
