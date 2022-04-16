How to Watch Lazio vs Torino in Canada

Lazio goes for its third straight win on Saturday when it takes on Torino in Serie A action

Lazio is fresh from a 4-1 win over Genoa last Sunday and is looking to stay hot against Torino on Saturday.

How to watch Lazio vs Torino today:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Stream in Canada: Link

Watch the Lazio vs Torino match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lazio has now won two straight and four of its last five and has risen to sixth place in the Serie A table.

It now sits just two points back of AS Roma for fifth place and could possibly pass them with a win on Saturday.

Lazio played to a 1-1 draw with Torino back on September 23rd, but Saturday will be looking to get the win this time around.

Torino has been struggling a bit lately as it has just one win since January 15th. It beat Salernitana two matches ago 1-0 but has played to five draws and four losses in its other nine matches.

The uneven play has dropped Torino down to 11th in the table, just two points up on Bologna and three on Udinese.

Torino is in danger of dropping even further down the table if it can't start winning soon.

Torino is desperate for a win on Saturday, but Lazio is playing well and will look to keep Torino slumping

Regional restrictions may apply.