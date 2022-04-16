Skip to main content

How to Watch Lazio vs. Torino in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lazio goes for its third straight win on Saturday when it takes on Torino in Serie A action

Lazio is fresh from a 4-1 win over Genoa last Sunday and is looking to stay hot against Torino on Saturday.

How to watch Lazio vs Torino today:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Stream in Canada: Link

Watch the Lazio vs Torino match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lazio has now won two straight and four of its last five and has risen to sixth place in the Serie A table.

It now sits just two points back of AS Roma for fifth place and could possibly pass them with a win on Saturday.

Lazio played to a 1-1 draw with Torino back on September 23rd, but Saturday will be looking to get the win this time around.

Torino has been struggling a bit lately as it has just one win since January 15th. It beat Salernitana two matches ago 1-0 but has played to five draws and four losses in its other nine matches.

The uneven play has dropped Torino down to 11th in the table, just two points up on Bologna and three on Udinese.

Torino is in danger of dropping even further down the table if it can't start winning soon.

Torino is desperate for a win on Saturday, but Lazio is playing well and will look to keep Torino slumping

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Lazio vs. Torino in Canada

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network (Canada)
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

lazio
Serie A

How to Watch Lazio vs Torino in Canada

By Adam Childs31 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch St. John's at DePaul in College Softball

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Chicago White Sox
MLB

How to Watch Rays at White Sox

By Ben Macaluso35 minutes ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Kentucky at Missouri in College Baseball

By Evan Massey35 minutes ago
USATSI_17013275
College Football

How to Watch the Oregon State Spring Game

By Adam Childs35 minutes ago
Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Connor Heyward (11) runs with the ball while Purdue Boilermakers linebacker O.C. Brothers (20) defends in the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Michigan State Spring Game

By Adam Childs35 minutes ago
Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) smiles during a postgame interview beating a win against the Army Black Knights at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch the Wake Forest Spring Game

By Adam Childs35 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy