How to Watch Lazio vs. Udinese

The Eagles are anything but soaring in Serie A, with Lazio looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses when it hosts Udinese.

Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio will attempt to get the Serie A season back on track at home to Udinese on Thursday, almost a year to the day after Luca Gotti’s side downed the Eagles 3-1 on their own turf.

A repeat looks unlikely given Le Zebrette’s sole away win this term fell on Sep. 12, but host Lazio is in a spin of its own after suffering back-to-back league defeats.

A month before Christmas and the eighth-placed Romans are already 10 points off the top four, with a place in the bottom half awaiting them if they fall to Udinese in midweek.

Lazio haven’t lost three consecutive league games since July 2020, but it failed to muster so much as a goal in recent defeats to Juventus (0-2) and Napoli (0-4):

Udinese should prove easier prey at the Stadio Olimpico considering they’ve won only one of its last 11 games and sit 14th, though the team also lost just twice across its past eight outings.

That stretch includes a pair of October draws away to Atalanta and Sassuolo, but away form is still a concern, traveling to face the second-most effective hosting team in Italy’s top flight.

Only leaders Napoli (19) and Inter Milan (17) have collected more Serie A points at home than Lazio (16) this term, and it was just a fortnight ago Sarri’s side gave up their unbeaten record at the Olimpico.

The hosts would also be wise to note Udinese’s six draws, signifying a number of close calls that might have the team into a loftier position—only Genoa (seven) has drawn more games this campaign.

And it was during Sunday’s 0-0 stalemate at home to Andriy Shevchenko’s men that Roberto Pereyra suffered an ankle knock that will keep him out of Thursday’s trip to Rome.

Sarri has an almost clean bill of health to choose from, as Lazio hopes to draw level on points with Juve and Fiorentina, with suspended center-back Luiz Felipe the only enforced absence.