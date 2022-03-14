How to Watch Lazio vs. Venezia

Lazio hosts Venezia to wrap up Matchday 29 of the Serie A on Monday at Olimpico Stadium.

With three wins in the club's last five matches, Lazio is doing its best to stay in the fight for the coveted European competition slots at the top of the table. The club led by head coach Maurizio Sarri is sitting in seventh place with 46 points, but a win at home to relegation-bound Venezia could take Sarri's men back up to fifth place in the Serie A table.

Lazio's most recent outing was a successful one on Matchday 28, winning 3-0 in its visit to Cagliari last Saturday. Ciro Immobile, who is the joint top scorer in Serie A with 20 goals, got on the board first via penalty kick in the 19th minute. Luis Alberto doubled the lead in the 42nd minute and Felipe Anderson capped it off in the 62nd minute to secure all three points for Lazio.

The victory came at a good time after the club was eliminated from the UEFA Europa League 4-3 on aggregate against Porto at the end of February.

Venezia, on the other hand, finds itself currently in the relegation zone with 22 points. The recently promoted side must start gaining points three at a time if it hopes to stay for a second consecutive season in the Italian first division.

