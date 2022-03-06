Skip to main content

How to Watch Napoli vs. AC Milan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Second and third place in the Serie A standings, Napoli and AC Milan, battle it out on Sunday at San Paolo Stadium.

Both Napoli and AC Milan have dropped points in the past couple of weeks in Serie A and with Inter Milan just one point ahead of both of them in first place, the stakes are even higher for the Sunday duel between the two historic clubs.

How to Watch Napoli vs. AC Milan in Canada on Sunday:

Match Date: March 6, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream Napoli vs. AC Milan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

AC Milan, who has tied in the club's last two Serie A matches, is coming off of a 1-1 draw at home against Udinese. Rafael Leão, who is currently tied with Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a team-leading eight goals, scored Milan's lone goal of the match. Destiny Udogie sealed the draw for Udinese.

Napoli, meanwhile, are fresh off of a dramatic 2-1 away victory over Lazio thanks to goals from Lorenzo Insigne (62') and Fabián Ruiz (94'). 

AC Milan has only won once in its last 14 Serie A matchups with Napoli, losing eight in that span as well as the last two, both 1-0. At the same time, though, Milan won its most recent away match against Napoli, which was a convincing 3-1 victory back in November of 2020.

At least three goals have been scored in each of the last five matches between Napoli and AC Milan when playing at San Paolo Stadium.

Milan should be able to count on the services of its joint-top-scorer Ibrahimovic who has been out with injury since January, but trained with the team in the last couple days leading up to the match.

