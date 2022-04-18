Skip to main content

How to Watch Napoli vs. AS Roma in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AS Roma looks to stay in top four battle when it visits third-place Napoli in Serie A action on Monday.

Napoli is very much entrenched in the scudetto race with just six matches left in the Italian first division season. With a win at home on Monday, the Neapolitans would reach 69 points, just two below league-leader AC Milan who, along with Inter Milan, have been fighting all season amongst the top three in the Serie A Standings. AS Roma, meanwhile, is in fifth place with 57 points dreaming of a top-four finish that would mean the return of Portuguese manager José Mourinho to the UEFA Champions League next season.

How to Watch Napoli vs. AS Roma Today:

Match Date: April 18, 2022

Match Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Stream in Canada: Link

Napoli is coming off of a frustrating 3-2 loss to Fiorentina last weekend where Dries Mertens and Victor Osimhen got on the scoresheet for the home side. The defeat snapped a three-match win streak for Luciano Spalletti's men.

Roma, meanwhile, is currently on an 11-match unbeaten streak in Serie A action on top of advancing in the UEFA Europa Conference League following a 4-0 defeat of Norwegian side FK Bodø.

Roma will now visit Napoli in what will be the 150th meeting between the two historic clubs in Serie A.

