Two of the top four teams in Serie A will meet on Saturday.

In the marquee Serie A match of the weekend, first place Napoli (36 points) will take on fourth place Atalanta (31 points).

How to Watch Napoli vs. Atalanta BC Today:

Match Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)

Napoli currently leads AC Milan by one point in the Serie A standings, but the team has hit a bit of a rough patch, with two of the team's three draws and its only loss coming over the last matches.

The team drew Sassuolo 2-2 in its most recent match, with Fabian Ruiz and Dries Mertens both scoring goals. Ruiz tied Victor Osimhen for the team lead in goals at five.

Napoli is tied for second in Group C of the Europa League with Spartak Moscow, one point behind Leicester City.

Atalanta has won four matches in a row, most recently defeating Venezia 4-0. Mario Pasalic had three goals in that match, bringing him up to seven on the season. Duvan Zapata leads the team with nine goals.

Atalanta is currently third behind Manchester United and Villarreal in its group in the UEFA Champions League.

These sides last met in February, with Atalanta winning 4-2. That meeting came just 11 days after a meeting in the Coppa Italia, which Atalanta won 3-1.

