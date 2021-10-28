Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    How to Watch Napoli vs Bologna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Napoli, the No. 1 team in Serie A, takes on Bologna in an Italian soccer matchup that is sure to be full of action.
    Author:

    Napoli is the No. 1 team in Serie A right now. It is 8-0-1 on the season and 4-1-0 in its last five matchups. The team beat Sampdoria, Cagliari, Torino and Fiorentina before drawing most recently with Roma 0-0.

    How to Watch Napoli vs Bologna Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3

    You can live stream Napoli vs Bologna on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Bologna is 3-3-3 on the year and currently No. 9 in Serie A. It is 1-2-2 in its last five matchups. The team drew with Genoa and Udinese. It lost to Empoli and most recently to Milan. Its only win is a 3-0 victory over Lazio. 

    Bologna is led in goals by two forwards, Musa Barrow and Marko Arnautović, who have a combined seven goals this season (four and three, respectively). Other than the two of them, there are three defenders who have two goals apiece.

    It is worth noting as well that Bologna leads Serie A in red cards this year with four and is second in yellow cards with 26.

    Napoli is No. 1 in the league in total shots with 104, No. 4 in goals scored with 14 and No. 5 in assists with 13. The team is led in goals scored by forward Victor Osimhen who has five on the year. Napoli does have a total of 10 players who have notched at least one goal this year already.

    Napoli
    Serie A

