    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Napoli vs. Empoli: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Napoli will attempt to steer their Serie A title assault back on track at home to an Empoli side that's revelled in surprising on the road this season.
    Author:

    A slip off the Serie A title pace sees Napoli desperate to get back to winning ways at home to Empoli on Sunday, targeting only their second league victory in six outings.

    Luciano Spalletti’s side beat Leicester City 3-2 in dramatic circumstances on Thursday and face a quick turnaround after booking their place in the Europa League’s knockout-stage playoffs.

    How to Watch Napoli vs. Empoli Today

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    You can live stream Napoli vs. Empoli on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Napoli will need every available tool at their disposal, too, considering Empoli’s form away from home since returning to the top flight has been nothing short of remarkable.

    Only five teams in Serie A have clinched more points than Aurelio Andreazzoli’s men on their travels this season, each of whom have played at least one road fixture more than Empoli.

    The Blues lost 2-1 when they visited the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the Coppa Italia this past January, and they suffered three straight losses in their three league visits prior to that.

    It’s been almost 14 years since Empoli last took all three points from Naples (February 2008), but the current team has a gaping opportunity ahead with Naples currently in such inconsistent form.

    A win would be particularly valuable for the visitors as they look to climb into the top half of the table, too, with three points potentially propelling them from 11th as high as seventh if other results go in their favor.

    Hirving Lozano looks highly unlikely to be involved for the hosts after he suffered a facial and neck injury during the midweek comeback against the Foxes:

    While Empoli have proved themselves a force to be reckoned with on the road, Napoli just so happens to be the most effective team in Serie A when playing at home this season.

    Only AC Milan can match the 19 points they’ve recorded from eight games in front of their own fans this term, but there are questions of creaks appearing after last Saturday’s 3-2 surrender to Atalanta.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Napoli vs. Empoli

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
    Time
    11:55
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
