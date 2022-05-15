Skip to main content

How to Watch Napoli vs. Genoa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Napoli and Genoa will take the pitch on Sunday in one of the final weeks of the season in Serie A.

Napoli is the No. 3 ranked team in Serie A this season. With a 22-7-7 record, the club has secured a Champions League berth next season.

The next closest club, Juventus, is four points behind Napoli which is a wide gap.

How to Watch Napoli vs. Genoa in Canada Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Napoli ranks No. 3 in the league in goals scored, assists and shots this season with 68 goals, 49 assists and 400 total shots.

It was able to get a win in its last game taking on Torino. After going scoreless for most of the game, Fabián Ruiz was finally able to put one in the net in the 73rd minute that would prove to be the game-winning goal.

Genoa is the No. 19 ranked team in the league and is currently a part of the group of three that will be relegated down next season.

There is a small glimpse that it could rise out of that three, but it would need Cagliari and Salernitana to lose both of its final two games and Genoa would have to win both games which seems unlikely but possible.

Genoa got some help winning its last game 2-1 against Juventus. Albert Gudmundsson and Domenico Criscito scored in the game.

