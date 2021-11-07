Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Napoli vs. Hellas Verona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Serie A leader Napoli looks to stay unbeaten on Sunday against Verona in Serie A action.
    Author:

    Napoli (31 points) is one of two Serie A teams at the top of the standings without a loss, boasting 10 wins and a draw, the same as Milan. On Sunday, it'll put that record to the test against Verona (15 points), which has two wins in its past three matches.

    How to Watch Napoli vs Hellas Verona Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

    Live Stream Napoli vs Hellas Verona on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The only blemish on Napoli's resume is a 0-0 draw against Roma in October. Other than that, the team has won each of its Serie A matches. Victor Osimhen leads the team in goals with five.

    Napoli is looking for its third Serie A title this year, with the last coming in the 1989-90 season.

    In addition to Serie A, Napoli is currently competing in Europa League, where it leads Group C with seven points in four matches.

    Verona is coming off of a 2-1 win over Juventus, with Giovanni Simeone scoring a pair of early goals. He leads the team in goals this season with eight.

    Verona has a win and a draw in its last two meetings against Napoli. A win or a draw on Sunday would give it a three-match unbeaten streak against Napoli for the first time since 1987.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Napoli vs Hellas Verona

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)
    Time
    11:50
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Maryland Soccer
    Serie A

    How to Watch Lazio vs. Salernitana

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Serie A

    How to Watch Napoli vs. Hellas Verona

    1 minute ago
    Liverpool
    Premier League

    How to Watch West Ham United vs. Liverpool

    21 minutes ago
    nascar-championship
    SI Guide

    Four Drivers Compete for NASCAR Cup Series Championship

    51 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) attempts to shoot the ball over Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) is defended by New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy