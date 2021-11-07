Serie A leader Napoli looks to stay unbeaten on Sunday against Verona in Serie A action.

Napoli (31 points) is one of two Serie A teams at the top of the standings without a loss, boasting 10 wins and a draw, the same as Milan. On Sunday, it'll put that record to the test against Verona (15 points), which has two wins in its past three matches.

How to Watch Napoli vs Hellas Verona Today:

Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

The only blemish on Napoli's resume is a 0-0 draw against Roma in October. Other than that, the team has won each of its Serie A matches. Victor Osimhen leads the team in goals with five.

Napoli is looking for its third Serie A title this year, with the last coming in the 1989-90 season.

In addition to Serie A, Napoli is currently competing in Europa League, where it leads Group C with seven points in four matches.

Verona is coming off of a 2-1 win over Juventus, with Giovanni Simeone scoring a pair of early goals. He leads the team in goals this season with eight.

Verona has a win and a draw in its last two meetings against Napoli. A win or a draw on Sunday would give it a three-match unbeaten streak against Napoli for the first time since 1987.

