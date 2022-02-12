How to Watch Napoli vs. Inter Milan

Italy’s top pair face off in a Scudetto six-pointer on Saturday when either one of Napoli or Inter Milan could end up at the Serie A summit.

The Nerazzurri hold the slimmest of one-point leads with a game in hand as things stand, but a fluid Italian campaign could see the top of the table undergo another makeover in Week 25.

The gap at the top has tightened since Simone Inzaghi’s side let the lead slip to lose 2-1 at home to bitter rivals AC Milan in their last league outing.

Inter have since restored some winning form and advanced to the Coppa Italia semi-finals after beating AS Roma 2-0 at home on Tuesday:

Their reward for making it to the competition’s last four will be a two-legged matchup against Milan of all teams, but Napoli will take up their attention for the time being.

Inter have won their last three encounters with Napoli when playing at the San Siro, but each of their past two visits to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona have ended in 1-1 draws.

A repeat of that result may well suit Inzaghi on this occasion, though it gives Milan an opportunity to claim the summit as their own if they defeat Sampdoria on Sunday.

Victor Osimhen made a triumphant return to Napoli’s XI when they beat Venezia 2-0 last time out, scoring in what was his first start for the club since November.

Luciano Spalletti’s men are riding a four-win streak in Serie A as Inter makes their way to Naples, hoping to make it five on the trot for the first time since October.

While the Nerazzurri lead Italy’s top flight in goals scored (54), Napoli boast the most efficient defense (16 goals conceded) and are each out to prove their own blueprint works best.

