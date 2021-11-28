Napoli looks to bounce back after suffering its first loss of the season, taking on Lazio on Sunday in Serie A action.

First-place Napoli (32 points) just lost its first match of this Serie A campaign and will look to get back on track Sunday against seventh-place Lazio (21 points).

How to Watch Napoli vs. Lazio Today:

Match Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Napoli didn't drop its Serie A lead with the loss, as AC Milan happened to lose its first match in the same weekend. But the 3-2 loss to Inter Milan did open the door in Serie A for Inter to get back into the fight for first.

Piotr Zieliński and Dries Mertens each scored a goal in the loss. On the season, Victor Osimhen leads Napoli with five goals. The team has allowed just seven goals all campaign, which is why it has a Serie A-best plus-19 goal differential.

As for Lazio, the club is coming off a 2-0 loss to Juventus in which the team took just one shot on target.

Ciro Immobile leads the team in goals with 10 and is tied with Fiorentina's Dušan Vlahović for the Serie A lead.

Both of these clubs are competing in Europa League. Napoli is third in Group C behind Leicester City and Spartak Moscow, while Lazio is second in Group E behind Galatasaray.

Napoli has been dominant against Lazio over the last eight campaigns, winning 12 of 16 matches, including a 5-2 win in April.

