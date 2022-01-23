Skip to main content

How to Watch Napoli vs Salernitana in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Napoli takes on last-place Salernitana on Sunday in a Serie A contest.

Two teams on opposite ends of the Serie A standings meet on Sunday as Napoli, the third-place team with 46 points and a two-match winning streak, takes on last-place Salernitana, which has 10 points this season.

How to Watch Napoli vs Salernitana in Canada Today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Live stream the Napoli vs Salernitana game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Salernitana defeated Verona on Jan. 9, with Milan Duric and Grigoris Kastanos each scoring a goal in the match. But after that strong showing, the team followed up with a 3-0 defeat against Lazio, with the team falling behind 2-0 within the first 10 minutes of the match. Salernitana had possession for just 26% of that loss.

As for Napoli, the team defeated Bologna on Monday 2-0, with Hirving Lozano scoring a pair of goals. Napoli has the second-best goal differential in Serie A at plus-24 and is led in goals this season by Dries Mertens with six.

Napoli has never lost to Salernitana in a Serie A contest, though part of that is that Salernitana hasn't spent much time in Italy's top tier. Napoli won the first meeting this season 1-0, with Piotr Zielinski scoring the team's only goal of the match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

