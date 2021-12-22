Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Napoli vs. Spezia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Italy's top honor once again looks within reach for Napoli, who host Spezia hoping to sign off their Serie A account for the year in high spirits.
    Author:

    Napoli pried the Serie A title race back open after ending their three-match winless run with victory at AC Milan on Sunday, but a midweek visit from Spezia threatens to unfurl their plans once again.

    The Aquilotti emerged as 2-1 victors in Naples almost exactly 12 months ago and could put some much-needed distance between them and the relegation zone with a repeat result on Wednesday.

    How to Watch Napoli vs. Spezia Today

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    You can stream Napoli vs. Spezia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Spezia were, in fact, the first outsiders to win at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona after it was renamed as such in December 2020, an honor that will stand the test of time even if their top-flight status does not.

    The odds of replicating that success appears slim when one considers Thiago Motta’s side have now failed to win any of their last seven games, however.

    That run includes a Coppa Italia exit at the hands of second-tier Lecce, and the club hasn’t claimed a league point away from home since all the way back on September 19.

    Napoli are at least somewhat stunted after it was confirmed on Tuesday that star winger Lorenzo Insigne will miss the game having tested positive for the coronavirus:

    With star striker Victor Osimhen already out of contention, that means Dries Mertens looks certain to form a key part of the attack alongside Mexico’s Hirving Lozano, who has started the last six league games in a row.

    Former AS Roma winger Daniele Verde will be absent for the visitors due to injury, meanwhile, as will Jacopo Sala and Eddie Salcedo.

    The second-leakiest defense in Serie A will be under pressure to produce against the finest in Italy, with Napoli still having conceded a league-low 13 goals despite losing three of their last six games.

    Victory for the hosts wouldn’t be enough to take back first even if Inter Milan were to drop points at home to Torino, with four points currently between the pair.

    However, maximum spoils would be invaluable to a Spezia team that’s only three points off the drop zone and desperate to remember what winning feels like.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Napoli vs. Spezia

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
    Time
    2:35
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    napoli
    Serie A

    How to Watch Napoli vs. Spezia

    just now
    ac milan
    Serie A

    How to Watch Empoli vs. AC Milan

    just now
    Niners Chemnitz Brose Bamberg
    Bundesliga Basketball

    How to Watch Niners Chemnitz vs. BG Göttingen

    5 minutes ago
    tommy-lloyd-arizona
    SI Guide

    Can Arizona Stay Undefeated?

    1 hour ago
    lille
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Bordeaux vs. Lille

    1 hour ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch NJIT Highlanders at Massachusetts Minutemen

    1 hour ago
    roma
    Serie A

    How to Watch AS Roma vs. Sampdoria

    2 hours ago
    Inter Milan
    Serie A

    How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Torino

    2 hours ago
    Fiorentina
    Serie A

    How to Watch Hellas Verona vs. Fiorentina

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy