Italy's top honor once again looks within reach for Napoli, who host Spezia hoping to sign off their Serie A account for the year in high spirits.

Napoli pried the Serie A title race back open after ending their three-match winless run with victory at AC Milan on Sunday, but a midweek visit from Spezia threatens to unfurl their plans once again.

The Aquilotti emerged as 2-1 victors in Naples almost exactly 12 months ago and could put some much-needed distance between them and the relegation zone with a repeat result on Wednesday.

How to Watch Napoli vs. Spezia Today

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

You can stream Napoli vs. Spezia on fuboTV.

Spezia were, in fact, the first outsiders to win at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona after it was renamed as such in December 2020, an honor that will stand the test of time even if their top-flight status does not.

The odds of replicating that success appears slim when one considers Thiago Motta’s side have now failed to win any of their last seven games, however.

That run includes a Coppa Italia exit at the hands of second-tier Lecce, and the club hasn’t claimed a league point away from home since all the way back on September 19.

Napoli are at least somewhat stunted after it was confirmed on Tuesday that star winger Lorenzo Insigne will miss the game having tested positive for the coronavirus:

With star striker Victor Osimhen already out of contention, that means Dries Mertens looks certain to form a key part of the attack alongside Mexico’s Hirving Lozano, who has started the last six league games in a row.

Former AS Roma winger Daniele Verde will be absent for the visitors due to injury, meanwhile, as will Jacopo Sala and Eddie Salcedo.

The second-leakiest defense in Serie A will be under pressure to produce against the finest in Italy, with Napoli still having conceded a league-low 13 goals despite losing three of their last six games.

Victory for the hosts wouldn’t be enough to take back first even if Inter Milan were to drop points at home to Torino, with four points currently between the pair.

However, maximum spoils would be invaluable to a Spezia team that’s only three points off the drop zone and desperate to remember what winning feels like.