Skip to main content

How to Watch Napoli vs. Udinese: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 30 action in Serie A continues on Saturday when Napoli hosts Udinese at San Paolo Stadium.

Napoli currently finds itself in second place in the Serie A standings, three points below AC Milan with 60 points. The Partenopei will host 14th-place Udinese hoping to stay in the fight for the Scudetto, although the club led by head coach Luciano Spalletti has lost four of its last seven home games in league play.

How to Watch Napoli vs. Udinese in Canada Today:

Match Date: March 19, 2022

Match Time: 9:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream Napoli vs. Udinese on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Since the club was eliminated from the UEFA Europa League at the end of February to Barcelona, Napoli has played in three Serie A matches, winning twice and losing once in that span. That one loss was against current league-leader AC Milan and could have huge implications down the line in the Scudetto race.

Spaletti's squad's most recent outing was a 2-1 away victory at in-form Hellas Verona where a Victori Osimhen double was enough to secure all three points for Napoli.

Udinese, meanwhile is sitting in 14th place in Serie A with 30 points. The club is currently on a four match undefeated streak, with three draws in that span.

As we head into the final stretch of the season, and with how tight the race at the top currently is, Napoli should be heading into every match as if it is a final if it hopes to win just its third Scudetto ever, and its first since 1990 back when Diego Maradona led the team with 16 goals in the campaign.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Napoli vs. Udinese

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network (Canada)
Time
9:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010620277h
Serie A

How to Watch Napoli vs. Udinese in Canada

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
USATSI_5462744
Six Nations Championship

How to Watch Wales vs. Italy in the Six Nations

By Tom Sunderland38 minutes ago
imago1010659174h
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Parma vs. Lecce

By Rafael Urbina53 minutes ago
Soccer

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1010609699h
Premier League

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
USATSI_17530465
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Steyn City Championship, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Soccer

Puebla FC vs. Club Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 hours ago
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Davidson vs. Michigan State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Michigan State vs. Davidson: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy