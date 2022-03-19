Napoli currently finds itself in second place in the Serie A standings, three points below AC Milan with 60 points. The Partenopei will host 14th-place Udinese hoping to stay in the fight for the Scudetto, although the club led by head coach Luciano Spalletti has lost four of its last seven home games in league play.

How to Watch Napoli vs. Udinese in Canada Today:

Match Date: March 19, 2022

Match Time: 9:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream Napoli vs. Udinese on fuboTV

Since the club was eliminated from the UEFA Europa League at the end of February to Barcelona, Napoli has played in three Serie A matches, winning twice and losing once in that span. That one loss was against current league-leader AC Milan and could have huge implications down the line in the Scudetto race.

Spaletti's squad's most recent outing was a 2-1 away victory at in-form Hellas Verona where a Victori Osimhen double was enough to secure all three points for Napoli.

Udinese, meanwhile is sitting in 14th place in Serie A with 30 points. The club is currently on a four match undefeated streak, with three draws in that span.

As we head into the final stretch of the season, and with how tight the race at the top currently is, Napoli should be heading into every match as if it is a final if it hopes to win just its third Scudetto ever, and its first since 1990 back when Diego Maradona led the team with 16 goals in the campaign.

