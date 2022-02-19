How to Watch Salernitana vs. AC Milan

Serie A leaders AC Milan travels to Salernitana in a battle between the first and last-place teams in Italy's top flight.

Serie A’s top team travels to face its basement-dwellers on Saturday as AC Milan visits Salernitana, who is in rare form after avoiding defeat in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

The Rossoneri, meanwhile, can win four games in a row for the first time since December 2020 if they manage to overcome the Granata, precariously poised eight points from safety.

How to Watch Salernitana vs. Milan Today

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Stadio Arechi, Salerno, Italy

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Salernitana vs. Milan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Davide Nicola faces an uphill struggle in preserving Salernitana’s Serie A fate after taking charge of the team on Tuesday, replacing Stefano Colantuono amid a desperate relegation battle.

As far as dugout debuts go, it doesn’t get a lot harder than a meeting with today’s Milan, especially when one considers Salernitana has never managed a win in this fixture.

Saturday’s hosts have secured successive draws against Spezia and Genoa in their last two outings, but a visit from Stefano Pioli’s side represents a substantial step up in quality.

Despite those draws, Nicola’s men have still recorded just one win from their last 14 matches across all competitions, although they haven’t triumphed on home soil since October 26.

Milan, meanwhile, has won its last three road games and most recently bested Sampdoria 1-0 thanks to a Rafael Leao decider, celebrating his 100th appearance for the club in some style:

Salernitana has the benefit of two games in hand over most other outfits in Italy’s top flight, but even that may not be enough to salvage their top-flight status after a 23-year absence.

Two early goals from Franck Kessié and Alexis Saelemaekers told the tale when these teams faced off at the San Siro in December, though it’s possible neither player will feature on Saturday.

Nicola may avoid making widespread changes to his side for his maiden match in charge, though January loan signing Simone Verdi looks certain to start after netting a brace on debut against Spezia.

Regional restrictions may apply.