Salernitana vs. Cagliari stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Salernitana vs. Cagliari: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 17 Salernitana takes on No. 18 Cagliari in a must-win game for both sides.

Salernitana vs. Cagliari should be an essential game for both clubs. Salernitana is the No. 17 ranked team in Serie A this season. Through 35 games, it is 7-8-20 with a total of 29 points with a -41 goal differential.

How to Watch Salernitana vs. Cagliari Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live stream Salernitana vs. Cagliari on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cagliari is 6-10-19 through those 35 games, and it has a total of 28 points, ranking No. 18 in league with a -32 points differential.

In Cagliari's last five games, it only came out on top in one of them against Sassuolo. Otherwise, it lost to Udinese, Juventus, Genoa, and Verona (one of which is below Cagliari in the standings).

In Salernitana's last five matches, it is 4-1-0. This team has been hot lately, which is a partial reason it finds itself outside the relegation territory right now.

It beat Sampdoria, Udinesse, Fiorentina, and Venezia. It only drew with Atalanta.

The loser of this game finds itself in relegation territory; the winner doesn't -- which is why this game is so vital.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Salernitana vs. Cagliari

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
11:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
