Salernitana vs. Cagliari stream: Watch online, TV channel

No. 17 Salernitana takes on No. 18 Cagliari in a must-win game for both sides.

Salernitana vs. Cagliari should be an essential game for both clubs. Salernitana is the No. 17 ranked team in Serie A this season. Through 35 games, it is 7-8-20 with a total of 29 points with a -41 goal differential.

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Cagliari is 6-10-19 through those 35 games, and it has a total of 28 points, ranking No. 18 in league with a -32 points differential.

In Cagliari's last five games, it only came out on top in one of them against Sassuolo. Otherwise, it lost to Udinese, Juventus, Genoa, and Verona (one of which is below Cagliari in the standings).

In Salernitana's last five matches, it is 4-1-0. This team has been hot lately, which is a partial reason it finds itself outside the relegation territory right now.

It beat Sampdoria, Udinesse, Fiorentina, and Venezia. It only drew with Atalanta.

The loser of this game finds itself in relegation territory; the winner doesn't -- which is why this game is so vital.

