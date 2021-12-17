How to Watch Salernitana vs. Inter Milan

Inter Milan is back in action on Saturday hoping to preserve its place as the Serie A leader when it visits Salernitana.

Top takes on bottom in Serie A this Friday when Inter Milan hopes to temporarily stretch their lead atop Serie A against a Salernitana side that hasn’t won on home soil since Oct. 2.

Simone Inzaghi is enjoying his longest Serie A win streak with the Nerazzurri after failing to drop a point in their last five games; although their last visit to the Stadio Arechi ended in a 2-0 defeat.

Granted, it has been more than 22 years since Inter made the long trip south to Salerno, but that doesn’t change the fact that a win in Week 18 would be the team's first at this particular ground.

The Granata could hardly be in worse shape ahead of meeting the incumbent league leader, either, having failed to win any of their last eight games and losing eight of those.

Stefano Colantuono’s men most recently succumbed to Genoa as they exited the Coppa Italia’s second round on Tuesday, losing thanks to a Caleb Ekuban decider in Liguria.

The only silver lining for Salernitana is that it made the trip resting a good chunk of its first-team regulars for the cup clash, leaving all its focus devoted to attaining Serie A survival:

But Inzaghi’s Inter has proved ruthless so far this season and recently took advantage of an AC Milan wobble to resume its place atop the table as it seeks to defend its title.

Salernitana’s first top-flight campaign in some 23 years has been markedly less productive, meanwhile, with a return of two wins from 17 games leaving the team four points adrift of safety.

No team has scored fewer than its 11 goals until now, while only Spezia (38) has conceded more than its 38 goals to date (an average of 2.2 goals leaked per game).

That poses poor omens hosting an Inter team that’s averaging more goals scored per game thus far (43 in 17 outings) and looks hungry to cement its Serie A superiority.