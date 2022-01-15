How to Watch Salernitana vs. Lazio

Last-place Salernitana, desperate to climb out of their hole at the bottom of Serie A, takes on a Lazio club on Saturday enjoying a much stronger campaign.

Salernitana and Lazio, the two Serie A sides meeting on Saturday, have enjoyed far different campaigns to this point in the season.

Lazio is sitting comfortably in eighth on the table, tied with sixth-place Roma, who owns the final Europa League spot right now in Serie A. As such, earning a full three points against Salernitana shouldn't just be expected for Lazio, it'll actually be vital, as a slip-up here could prove very costly for their chances at qualifying for international tournament competition next season.

Lazio enters the match in just decent form, dropping their last game against Inter Milan by a respectable 2-1 scoreline and drawing the match before that, 3-3, against Empoli. Lazio's two matches before that, however, were both victories, 3-1 against Venezia and 3-1 against Genoa.

Salernitana, meanwhile, is actually coming off a surprising victory, 2-1, against Verona in which the goal-scoring heroes were Milan Duric (29') and Grigoris Kastanos (70'). The club had the two matches prior to that both suspended due to COVID-19 issues, but their outing just before the break was a 5-0 demolition at the hands of Inter Milan.

Although these two sides differ in talent level and form right now, Salernitana and Lazio should put on an exciting show as both sides will be hungry for a result on Saturday.

