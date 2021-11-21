Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Salernitana vs Sampdoria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two of the bottom three teams in Serie A face on Sunday when Salernitana takes on Sampdoria.
    18th-place Sampdoria (nine points) will face 19th-place Salernitana (seven points) on a Sunday in a meeting of two teams that are currently up for relegation in Serie A.

    How to Watch Salernitana vs Sampdoria Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

    Live Stream Salernitana vs Sampdoria on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Both teams have two wins on the season, but Sampdoria has two more draws, winning it a two-point advantage in the league table.

    The team has lost three matches in a row. Antonio Candreva leads the team in goals with four. The team has an overall goal differential of minus-10.

    A loss on Sunday would give Sampdoria its worst start through 13 games in Serie A.

    Salernitana is one spot back in the standings. The team has lost two matches in a row, to Napoli and Lazio. Both matches were shutout losses.

    Two players share the team lead in goals with two each — Mamadou Coulibaly and Federico Bonazzoli. The team in last in Serie A in goal differential at minus-16.

    The teams have faced four times as Serie A sides, but not since 1999, as Salernitana has spent the past 23 seasons in Serie B. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

