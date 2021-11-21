How to Watch Salernitana vs Sampdoria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
18th-place Sampdoria (nine points) will face 19th-place Salernitana (seven points) on a Sunday in a meeting of two teams that are currently up for relegation in Serie A.
How to Watch Salernitana vs Sampdoria Today:
Match Date: Nov. 21, 2021
Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET
TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)
Live Stream Salernitana vs Sampdoria on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Both teams have two wins on the season, but Sampdoria has two more draws, winning it a two-point advantage in the league table.
The team has lost three matches in a row. Antonio Candreva leads the team in goals with four. The team has an overall goal differential of minus-10.
A loss on Sunday would give Sampdoria its worst start through 13 games in Serie A.
Salernitana is one spot back in the standings. The team has lost two matches in a row, to Napoli and Lazio. Both matches were shutout losses.
Two players share the team lead in goals with two each — Mamadou Coulibaly and Federico Bonazzoli. The team in last in Serie A in goal differential at minus-16.
The teams have faced four times as Serie A sides, but not since 1999, as Salernitana has spent the past 23 seasons in Serie B.
