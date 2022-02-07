Skip to main content

How to Watch Salernitana vs. Spezia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

An intriguing Serie A match takes place on Monday when Salernitana tries to break out of last place and Spezia looks to avoid the upset.

Salernitana is the No. 20 ranked team in Serie A. Its record of 3-2-17 puts it firmly in the relegation zone. It has 10 points with a negative goal differential of minus-39 goals.

Forward Fredrico Bonazolli leads the team in scoring with four goals on nine shots on goal. He is followed by midfielder Mamadou Coulibaly who has two goals on four shots on goal this season.

How to Watch Salernitana vs. Spezia Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3

Live stream the Salernitana vs. Spezia game on fuboTV:

Spezia isn't at the top of the league, but compared to Salernitana, it is a big game. Spezia ranks No. 15 in the league with 25 points and a negative goal differential of minus-18. It is two points behind Udinese and two points ahead of Sampdoria.

Spezia is led by a pair of talented forwards. Both Daniele Verde and Emmanuel Gyasi have four goals a piece. Verde also adds three assists on 15 shots on goal and Gyasi has his four on just nine shots on goal.

How To Watch

February
7
2022

Salernitana vs. Spezia

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

Spezia
Serie A

