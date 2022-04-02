Skip to main content

How to Watch Salernitana vs Torino in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 20 ranked Salernitana and Federico Bonazzoli take the pitch with Torino, ranked No. 11, and Andrea Belotti on Saturday.

Salernitana is the last-ranked team in Serie A with a 3-7-18 record this season. That have a tremendously low just 16 points this season accompanied by a goal differential of -43.

Salernitana is 0-3-2 in its last five games drawing with Sassuolo, Bologna, and Milan. It lost to Internazionale 5-0 and Juventus 2-0.

How to Watch Salernitana vs Torino today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Salernitana's leading goal scorers are Federico Bonazzoli and Milan Djuric. Djuric has four goals and one assist, and Bonazzoli has seven goals on 26 shots.

Salernitana will be taking the pitch with Torino.

Torino stands in the middle of the pack at No. 11. It is 9-8-12 this year with 35 points. That sits two points in front of Bologna and seven points ahead of Verona.

At No. 11, it ranks No. 14 in goals scored, No. 11 in assists, No. 10 in shots, and No. 20 in shots. Four separate forwards have over four goals this season for Torino.

Andrea Belotti has four goals; Marko Pjaca has three goals, Antonio Sanabria has five goals, and Josip Brekalo has six goals and one assist on 27 shots.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Salernitana vs Torino

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network (Canada)
Time
2:35
PM/ET
torino
Serie A

How to Watch Salernitana vs Torino in Canada

