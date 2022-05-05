Skip to main content

How to Watch Salernitana vs. Venezia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Salernitana and Venezia are both trying to climb up the standings from the bottom to avoid relegation as the season comes to an end.

No. 18 Salernitana and No. 20 Venezia will meet in a Serie A matchup today. With only four games remaining in the season, both teams will be looking for wins in their remaining games starting with picking up three points today.

How to Watch Salernitana vs. Venezia in Canada Today:

Match Date: May 5, 2022

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Stream in Canada: Link

Live Stream Salernitana vs. Venezia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Venezia has put on a terrible display recently, having lost all five of its last five Serie A matches. Four out of those five games were only lost by one goal, but the team has not been able to overcome its opponents to bring home a win. 

Most recently, Venezia fell to Juventus in a 2-1 loss. Leonardo Bonucci scored both goals for Juventus with the first being just seven minutes into the game. The two teams did not find the net again until the end of the game. Venezia's Mattia Aramu scored at the 71st to tie the game up, but the team did not hold off Bonucci for long. He scored again at 76th minute to win the game.

Salernitana has had more success recently with three wins, one loss and one draw in its last five Serie A games. Most recently, the team played to a 1-1 draw against Atalanta. Despite scoring first with a goal from Ederson, the team conceded a goal with just two minutes left in the game to walk away with only one point as opposed to three.

As the season winds down, both teams will have a lot of work to do if they want to avoid relegation.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
5
2022

Salernitana vs. Venezia

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network (Canada)
Time
11:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011532804h
Serie A

How to Watch Salernitana vs. Venezia in Canada

By Christine Brown40 seconds ago
May 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles for a loose ball with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) rests is nose on the arm of Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns: Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives the ball around Philadelphia 76ers center DeAndre Jordan (9) during first half in game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
imago1008149712h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Betfred British Masters, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Soccer

Hatayspor Antakya vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City midfielder Junior Urso (11) controls the ball defended by New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) in the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

CF Montréal vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Mar 19, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuain (10) passes the ball against FC Cincinnati in the first half at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Soccer

Liverpool FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy