Salernitana and Venezia are both trying to climb up the standings from the bottom to avoid relegation as the season comes to an end.

No. 18 Salernitana and No. 20 Venezia will meet in a Serie A matchup today. With only four games remaining in the season, both teams will be looking for wins in their remaining games starting with picking up three points today.

How to Watch Salernitana vs. Venezia in Canada Today:

Match Date: May 5, 2022

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Stream in Canada: Link

Venezia has put on a terrible display recently, having lost all five of its last five Serie A matches. Four out of those five games were only lost by one goal, but the team has not been able to overcome its opponents to bring home a win.

Most recently, Venezia fell to Juventus in a 2-1 loss. Leonardo Bonucci scored both goals for Juventus with the first being just seven minutes into the game. The two teams did not find the net again until the end of the game. Venezia's Mattia Aramu scored at the 71st to tie the game up, but the team did not hold off Bonucci for long. He scored again at 76th minute to win the game.

Salernitana has had more success recently with three wins, one loss and one draw in its last five Serie A games. Most recently, the team played to a 1-1 draw against Atalanta. Despite scoring first with a goal from Ederson, the team conceded a goal with just two minutes left in the game to walk away with only one point as opposed to three.

As the season winds down, both teams will have a lot of work to do if they want to avoid relegation.

