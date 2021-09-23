How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Napoli

It’s been a red-hot start to the season for Napoli, winning its first four games with a plus-eight goal differential, the second-best mark in the league. Kalidou Koulibaly leads the club in scoring after failing to get a goal in his last two seasons for Napoli.

How to Watch Napoli vs. Sampdoria:

Match Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Match Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

In its last match, the club piled on scores against Udinese in a 4-0 victory. Four different players scored, putting on full display the firepower this season's team has as they look to claim their first Serie A title since 1990.

Although it hasn’t been relatively as smooth for Sampdoria, the club is headed in the right direction. On Sunday, the team managed to pick up its first win of the season in a 3-0 victory against Empoli, the highest goal mark so far for the club this campaign.

Currently, Sampdoria sits outside the top 10 in the table. Its only loss came in the first game against Milan, which has yet to be defeated.

Historically, Sampdoria has had a tough time facing Napoli.

Since 1993, the club has been beaten Napoli six times, with the last victory being in 2018. That’s compared to the 20 wins Napoli has racked up. Napoli is presently on a five-game win streak against them.