How to Watch Sampdoria vs AC Milan in Canada

AC Milan exploded back onto the Italian football scene last season to finish in second place in Serie A and earn a spot in the Champions League. They will try for a repeat performance this season, starting with Monday's season opener against Sampdoria.

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic pushed Milan into contention for the Serie A title, but AC Milan's crosstown rival Inter Milan captured the crown.

AC Milan acquired another star striker to bolster their offense in Olivier Giroud but lost goalkeeper Gianlugi Donnarumma to Paris Saint-Germain.

Sampdoria will be led on offense by Fabio Quagliarella, who scored two of the team's three goals in a 3-2 victory in the first round of the Coppa Italia on Aug. 16.

