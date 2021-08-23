August 23, 2021
How to Watch Sampdoria vs AC Milan in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AC Milan look to start their Serie A campaign on the right note against Sampdoria after finishing as runners-up last season.
Author:

AC Milan exploded back onto the Italian football scene last season to finish in second place in Serie A and earn a spot in the Champions League. They will try for a repeat performance this season, starting with Monday's season opener against Sampdoria.

How to Watch:

Date: August 23, 2021

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: fuboTV Canada

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic pushed Milan into contention for the Serie A title, but AC Milan's crosstown rival Inter Milan captured the crown.

AC Milan acquired another star striker to bolster their offense in Olivier Giroud but lost goalkeeper Gianlugi Donnarumma to Paris Saint-Germain.

Sampdoria will be led on offense by Fabio Quagliarella, who scored two of the team's three goals in a 3-2 victory in the first round of the Coppa Italia on Aug. 16.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
23
2021

Sampdoria vs. AC Milan

TV CHANNEL: fuboTV Canada
Time
2:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
