How to Watch Sampdoria vs AS Roma in Canada

Sampdoria goes for its second straight win on Sunday when it takes on AS Roma in Serie A action

Sampdoria snapped a three-match losing streak last Sunday when it beat Venezia 2-0. The win was its second in the last six games and just its eighth overall.

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

Sampdoria is now 8-5-17 overall and has dropped down to 15th in the Serie A table just a point back of Udinese.

Sampdoria has just eight games remaining in its season and is running out of time to climb the table.

Sunday it hopes that can start with a win against an AS Roma team that it played to a 1-1 draw with earlier this season.

AS Roma comes into this match in sixth place in the table, but is tied with Atalanta and eight points back of Juventus.

AS Roma has won or played to a draw in its last eight matches and hasn't lost since February 8th when it got beat by Internazionale 2-0.

It has been a good run for AS Roma that includes beating Vitesse in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Sunday it will look to stay hot and take down a Sampdoria team that has been struggling lately.

