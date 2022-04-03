Skip to main content

How to Watch Sampdoria vs AS Roma in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sampdoria goes for its second straight win on Sunday when it takes on AS Roma in Serie A action

Sampdoria snapped a three-match losing streak last Sunday when it beat Venezia 2-0. The win was its second in the last six games and just its eighth overall.

How to Watch Sampdoria vs AS Roma Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream Sampdoria vs AS Roma on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sampdoria is now 8-5-17 overall and has dropped down to 15th in the Serie A table just a point back of Udinese.

Sampdoria has just eight games remaining in its season and is running out of time to climb the table.

Sunday it hopes that can start with a win against an AS Roma team that it played to a 1-1 draw with earlier this season.

AS Roma comes into this match in sixth place in the table, but is tied with Atalanta and eight points back of Juventus.

AS Roma has won or played to a draw in its last eight matches and hasn't lost since February 8th when it got beat by Internazionale 2-0.

It has been a good run for AS Roma that includes beating Vitesse in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Sunday it will look to stay hot and take down a Sampdoria team that has been struggling lately.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Sampdoria vs AS Roma in Canada

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network (Canada)
Time
11:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

JS Saoura Hearts of Oak
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Royal Leopards FC vs JS Saoura

By Justin Carter59 seconds ago
Sampdoria
Serie A

How to Watch Sampdoria vs AS Roma in Canada

By Adam Childs59 seconds ago
tottenham
Premier League

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United

By Matthew Beighle20 minutes ago
lyon
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lyon vs Angers

By Adam Childs55 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) and center Auston Matthews (34) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) celebrates with forward Marcus Johansson (90) and forward Jared McCann (16) and forward Ryan Donato (9) after a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) reaches for the puck as Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) looks on during the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 29, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) celebrates his goal with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 30, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forwards J.T. Miller (9) and Elias Pettersson (40) and defenseman Travis Dermott (24) celebrate Pettersson s goal against the St. Louis Blues in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy